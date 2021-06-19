Kourtney Kardashian Makes Out With Travis Barker in PDA Photos

Don’t accuse Travis Barker of being all work and no play, mkay? Travis recently snuck in a makeout sesh with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in a music recording studio. (Lolz.) Kourt uploaded the pics with her beau to her Instagram account and more than four million people have already liked the pic. For reference, that’s more likes than her last three IG posts combined.

Kourt simply captioned the photos, “🥺🖤❤️‍🔥.” That’s all she needed to write. They say a photo is worth a thousand words, but these two are worth a million … at least.

We’re not surprised by the brazen PDA since Kravis has had their hands all over each other (literally) since they started dating at the beginning of the year. Their ‘ship started with what looked like a flirty hookup but has turned into a serious relationship.

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that “Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married. Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis. “

Plus, their families get along. Obvs, Kourt is part of the huge KarJenner bunch. But, she also has three kids with ex Scott Disick and Travis has two of his own kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

“Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection,” the source continues. “Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis. The couple’s kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them. “

