Since then, and with the aim of promote your brand’s next Wellness festival, Poosh, the businesswoman has been in charge of sharing old images and all have generated the same type of comments: “You do not age” and “I can not say if it is a new or old photo.”

The Poosh festival will take place on May 1 digitally. If you are interested in seeing it, the general admission ticket is free but you must register on the website.