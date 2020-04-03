It seems that, according to Kendall, Kourtney suffers silently from the end of their marriage.

Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo:

Kevork Djansezian / .

Model Kendall Jenner no longer appears as frequently in weekly episodes of ‘reality’ Ping Keeping Up With The Kardashian ’, But on the few occasions that she makes an appearance before the cameras of the television space, of course the 24-year-old is personally responsible for not going unnoticed among her family media and, of course, among viewers around the world.

So much so, that in the last chapter of the program the mannequin has clearly stated that her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who recently resumed his courtship with the also model Younes Bendjima, They have not yet fully assimilated their separation from Scott Disick, despite the fact that it has been five years since the end of their relationship was officially confirmed.

This is clearly the daughter of Kris Jenner to the aforementioned businessman in the midst of a curious exchange of confidences in his Californian mansion. “I’m just saying that this situation he’s in has screwed him mentally. I think he doesn’t know how to deal with it allKendall snapped at her ex-brother-in-law at the time of their conversation, leading to a striking theory that Scott, however, has not yet accepted.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with it. It seems to me that Kourtney, For a long time, she feels that no one understands her and that everyone thinks she is bordering on others, even though she does nothing but worry about her own. I see that attitude in his eyes and I know he wants to be well with everyone, although sometimes he does not express it well“Reflected the fact that he was her life partner for nine years and, in addition, the father of her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Regardless of the fateful outcome of their love story, Scott and Kourtney They have always been very united when it comes to their parental responsibilities: all in order to provide an environment of absolute family stability to their beloved children. That has not been an obstacle, however, for the controversial entrepreneur to also remake his love life a few years ago: in his case with the model Sofia Richie, good friend of Kylie Jenner.

