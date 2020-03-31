Kourtney Kardashian confirms her resignation from her family reality show | Instagram

Businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian surprised all her followers with the tremendous news of her exit the program of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, this due to the great fight that he starred with his sister Kim.

Kourtney and Kim, during the first episode of the eighteenth season of their series, starred in a pretty fight violent and caused a great controversy in social networks.

Many thought that such discussion had been planned, but today it was revealed that things really were not like that.

It seems that this Fight was the one that caused Kourtney to officially announce the resignation from your family’s program.

It was through the official account of Instagram of Kourtney that the news was released, since he shared an image with a emotional message where he explains how strange and uncomfortable it is to see the fight.

It’s hard for me to watch these first two episodes, but it’s in our darkest moments that growth occurs. I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and put my time and energy into what is … Choose happiness! ”Wrote Kourtney.

The fight arose in the last minutes of the first episode where Kim claim her sister for not going to a fashion show, the reason for this was because Kourtney had a sore throat, later this became a great skinwhy did it hits.

This caused many controversies Y critics since they began to accuse her of violent, aggressive and many other things.

A year ago it had become known that Kourtney I didn’t want to go out anymore on the show, since he confessed that he was tired of exposing her private life to all the people through the show and finally made the decision to do it.

Kourtney first became known in television audiences for the 2005 series, Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive in which donated the money generated by this program to the charity.

.