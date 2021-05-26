Kourtney Kardashian attended her ex Scott Disick’s birthday and even met his girlfriend



Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth. / Getty Images

Throughout the three years that Scott disick He was dating the model Sofia Richie it was not unusual to see him accompanied by his then girlfriend and his ex Kourtney kardashian on trips around the world, especially in the first stage of their relationship, although that harmony came to an end when the first gave him an ultimatum to supposedly choose between one of the two.

Although on that occasion it did not go well, it seems that Scott is willing to try to integrate his new romantic partner, the young woman Amelia hamlin, in the family dynamics that he has established with the mother of his children. The last Sunday the three agreed at the birthday party he threw to celebrate his 38th birthday, which was also attended by his former sisters-in-law, Kim and Khloé.

Scott is still very integrated into the Kardashian clan despite the fact that he separated from Kourtney in 2015 and has continued to record the reality of the family as one of its protagonists. The cameras of the program have documented their comings and goings throughout the last season while both were considering whether or not to give themselves one last chance, but deep down we all know how the story ends, since she now maintains a romance with the musician Travis barker.