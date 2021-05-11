Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, wedding at the door?

A picture says a thousand words, and in the case of Kourtney Kardashian, it’s true. The elder sister of the Kardashian-Jenner klan and her boyfriend, Travis barker, they keep posting photos of how much fun they have together. In them, in addition, you feel the passion that exists between the two and it is clear that they are very much in love. It is just that love that could lead them to the altar very soon, which would mean a wedding in the most famous family on television.

© Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are happy in their love affair

The rumor seems to have come from their closest circle of friends, who assure that the couple is already thinking of taking their relationship down the aisle. “Kourtney had not felt something like that for a man in a long season, and sees a future for life with Travis,” said one of those close to them.

What is noticeable in the publications that the two share is the affection and complicity that exists between them, in addition to the closeness they have. Kourtney, known for the reality show Kepping up with the Kardashians, had rarely been so happy, even during the relationship she had with the father of her children. Scott disick, who feels very happy to see his ex so full.

“Kourtney’s family loves Travis and they are all aware that she is happier than ever. The children are doing great and that has undoubtedly made things easier for them, ”said the couple’s acquaintance.

A romance that could be seen coming

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have known each other for a long time and they had a very good friendship. Little by little they got closer to giving romance a chance and the result is in full view of the whole world. The couple had signaled their union late last year, but it wasn’t until recent Valentine’s Day that Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s sister confirmed the romance.

© Kourtney Kardashian The couple screamed their love from the rooftops on Valentine’s Day