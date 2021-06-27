Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker partying. FAKE SO FAIL!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker partying. Kourt went with a FAKE SO FAIL !! The famous and in love couple was celebrating with Travis’ stepdaughter with Shanna Moakler, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, at a party at The Mondiran Hotel.

Kourtney, 42, wore this mini black dress (from the chest of memories of … Kim? Lol!) With a fake tan and transparent sandals … OMG! The flashes made him look uneven … Horrible fake so. Travis was dressed in the … Travis Barker, as they left the party, heading to Craig’s. The whole Kourtney look … oompa loompa.

Daily Mail headlined Leggy Kourtney … (long legs) LOL! Kourt is what … half a meter? Bahahahahaha … sometimes I think that the “cheKe” doesn’t reach them in time and to remind them they get … you know, acidic! And they publish pictures of them all ugly … Apparently the flashes played a trick on everyone … LOL!

Also at the PrettyLittleThing and Galore magazine party at The Mondiran Hotel in LA were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Share this news!