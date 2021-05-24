Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have fun at Disneyland

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken their relationship to the next level now that they let their children coexist with each other.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t the only ones having fun with their relationship; Now his children are also part of his history and the moments they share together and that has been marked on Travis’s skin after Kourt made him a tattoo that says “I love you”.

The couple was seen at Disneyland, where they went up to different games and took the opportunity to take pictures. While Kourtney was accompanied by his children Mason and Penelope, since Reign is still too small to enjoy the games they wanted to visit, Travis took his children Alabama and Landon with him.

The group enjoyed different attractions during their visit in the park; including the great mountain of thunder and a carousel in Fantasyland, as well as the game of spinning cups.

Although Kourtney and Travis have only recently started dating, everything seems to be flowing wonderfully that they have decided to take this step of integration so safely.

The excitement of his fans rose even more after seeing the comments on the carousel that Travis shared on his Instagram with the caption “the happiest place on Earth.”

The publication not only attracts attention because Kourtney commented reaffirming that it was “the happiest place”, but it drove the network crazy when Travis responded to his comment saying that he was “with the love of his life”. In response, Atiana de la Hoya posted white heart emojis in the post.

Atiana is the daughter of Travis’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler; Although her father is Oscar de la Hoya, she maintains a fairly close and cordial relationship with Travis, who always treated her like another daughter. Alabama Barker could not be left behind and left a heart accompanied by the word “favorite” in the photos.

Disney seems to attract the attention of the Kardashians lately, since days ago Kylie was also seen with Travis Scott in the park with the adorable Stormi.

Although they were very discreet and it was not easy to identify them, their departure once again sows the doubt about whether they will think of returning soon, since since Scott’s birthday party, both seemed to be flirting again.