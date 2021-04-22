Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get loving on the seashore

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to strengthen their relationship and it weighs less and less to show themselves in more intimate moments.

A few days ago, Travis Barker shared some photos with a revealing message in which he openly declares his intense love for Kourtney Kardashian.

After having seen the images and reading the effusive “I fucking love you” that Travis dedicated to Kourtney, it is perfectly revealed that he is completely crazy about her and that he feels reciprocated.

It turns out that Kourtney’s 42nd birthday became the perfect excuse for Travis to give her a peculiar arrangement of gardenias and tulips, as well as to celebrate day and night and then spend a few days together in Laguna Beach.

Once on Treasure Island, the couple did not hide from the public eye and shared kisses and hugs under the rays of the sun, as the temperature rose.

In case there is still any doubt about Travis’s devotion to Kourt, he has already got his name tattooed. The image shared on Instagram already has more than 2 and a half million “likes”.

Although everything seems to be going great for the couple, who is not having a good time is Scott Disick, who seems to have finally understood that on more than one occasion he ruined things with Kourtney.

Although Kourt had already dated other boys, his relationship with Travis actually makes Scott jealous, since in addition to winning the heart of his wife, he gets along wonderfully with his children Mason, Penelope and Reign.