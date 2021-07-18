Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engaged? That’s the question after The Sun published a report stating that the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Kardashian in Las Vegas. Que?

“SHE SAID YES! Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker after the proposition in Las Vegas while the couple plans an intimate ceremony, friends claim ”- so The Sun reports.

The report says that the Blink-182 rocker got on his knees and asked Kourtney, with whom he has been dating for nine months, during a trip they made to Las Vegas to see a UFC fight – said a source in the middle. The couple plan to get married this year.

“I think Travis has planned the proposition for a long time,” said the source close to the oldest of the Kardashians. “They want to start their own family together – that’s the main thing for them because they both have children, but they want to bring the two families together.”

Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker posted a message congratulating the couple, and expressing that she was very happy for them, while Khloe sent them a huge bouquet of flowers.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, raised rumors that they were married in Las Vegas after posting a photo of them holding hands and the message, “what happens in Las Vegas.”

But the speculations were quickly denied, after a source in the Clark County marriage bureau told The Sun that they had not married.

“Kourtney has never been married, and for years she told Scott that she was not interested because her parents had divorced,” said the source. “She actually rejected Scott several times – but things with Travis are different. They have talked so much about marriage and the future. “ “She doesn’t want a show wedding like her sisters, just an intimate and beautiful celebration where it’s just about starting a new family.”

HA! The direct hint to Kim … Source adds that Kourtney definitely plans to have a baby with Travis.

“For her, she wants the baby part and feels that she finally has her fairy tale ending and wants everything to start immediately” said the friend. “Travis is very excited, and thinks alike.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engaged?

