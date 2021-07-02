Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker on vacation at Disneyland

The young couple was photographed at Disney parks. They are accompanied by Reign, Kourtney’s son.

Model Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker were spotted during their Disneyland vacation.

Accompanied by Kourtney’s youngest son, the trio spent the day at Dumbos Park and toured the park attractions. Kourtney and Travis were seen holding hands during their day at the Disney parks. The couple looks very happy enjoying many of the different attractions. The family was seen flanked by two bodyguards and a VIP tour guide, but they went almost unnoticed. Let’s remember that a few days ago, Kourtney shared a trip to California with his children. The couple is forming a large ensemble family.

Mega / The Grosby Group

Both Alabama and Landon, the musician’s children, have a complicated relationship with their mother. Therefore, both take refuge in the containment of Kourtney who, in a short time, has turned out to be a great support.

The two have been friends for over a decade, but it was in 2021 that the love between Kourtney and Travis was born.

In 2019 they were related after years of friendship, but he denied having anything more than that. It was only at the end of 2020 that suspicions began that there was something else.

Both began to comment on posts on Instagram and even had photos with similar backgrounds, although nothing confirmed.

It wasn’t until February 2021 that they were finally photographed hand in hand together.

It was days after Valentine’s Day that Kourtney posted the first photo confirming the relationship. In the photo you can see the hands of both linked.

And while he was not tagged, the suspicion was 100% certain when he reposted the photo on his account.

From there, love did not stop. Both have been in love in the networks and openly on the streets of the United States.

The relationship reached such a point that, in March, Travis did something crazy: he tattooed the name of the oldest of the Kardashians.

Travel, family reunions and love is something that is not lacking in them. Without fear or dissimulation, Travis and Kourtney happily show themselves to the world.

