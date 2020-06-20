Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick returned, here is the evidence | INSTAGRAM

Evidence that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick returned

We know that the former couple has flown to spend a lot of time together, after Scott and Richie made their breakup official.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Kourtney Kardashian is currently in Wyoming celebrating her niece North West’s seventh birthday, in the company of her former partner, Sott Disick, as well as her three young children, as well as the rest of the large Kardashian-Jenner family.

And everything indicates that Kourtney and Scott are in more than better terms, since he appeared in a photograph published from his official account, where he is seen wearing a flannel shirt that apparently belongs to his ex.

You may also be interested: Dayanna Garroz in a bikini showed off her abdomen and her figure to her fans on Instagram

This fact quickly caused a stir in the various fan accounts within social networks, since the garment in question seemed very familiar and speculations about a possible reconciliation quickly came to light.

We also know that since Scott and Richie ended their relationship, Disick has spent a lot of time with the Kardashians, including a trip to Utah with Kourtney and the kids for their 37th birthday, followed by a bigger party in Calabasas, California.

Read also: Demi Rose: The boldest cowgirl we’ve ever seen on Instagram

Likewise, Scott celebrated his birthday a few weeks ago in Lake Powell, Utah, with his ex-partner and his three beloved children, however, Richie was the great absentee, which could be taken as confirmation of what was already rumored: this couple had ended their relationship.

And just after the separation was announced, Scott shared an image of his vacation, next to Kourtney, which for many of his followers was suspicious, since it is not common for them to go on a trip with his ex-partner, just after breaking up another relationship, which started to feed the rumors of a possible reconciliation with the famous mother of her children.

However, no one has come out to confirm or deny such speculations, but if we have been able to appreciate them together on different occasions and in different places, then remember that they were recently seen sharing their time in a restaurant.