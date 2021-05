Travis Baker, Kourtney’s boyfriend, was the one who broke the news of the new candle. Uploaded a photo of the product and the label reads: “This smells like Kourtney’s orgasm”.

(Instagram @travisbaker)

The candle looks like a custom version of Goop x Herectic, the perfumery brand with which they create these candles. Kourtney’s version does not appear officially on the site, but commonly these candles have a cost $ 75.