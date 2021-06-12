Kourtney Kardashian all tattooed like Travis Barker… thanks to an Instagram filter. HA!

Kourtney seems to have been inspired by her super tattooed boyfriend Travis Barker, when he started playing with the tattoo filter and shared the pic on his Instas to his 126 million bot followers.

The 42-year-old reality star shared this Friday, the image where she is tattooed (thanks to the filter, obviously) on her face, neck, and arm and wearing a Beastie Boys T-shirt.

Shortly after Travis’s ex, Shanna Moakler also shared her version … HA! Well, it’s a new filter, everyone is going to test it, right? It’s not that Shanna is envious and spends her time spying on Kourt’s nets … or is she? LMAO! We already know how Shanna feels about her ex and the Kardashian’s relationship, she accuses the sisters, Kim and Kourtney, of having broken her family … twice! Yep, twice!

Anyways, Kourtney Kardashian all tattooed like Travis Barker. It is not tattooed, it is a filter! Nooooooooooooo

