Kourtney Kardashian admitted to being one of the few people who enjoyed confinement



Kourtney Kardashian says the confinement helped her stay more at home and have a more relaxed life.

Photo: Ethan Miller. / Getty Images

Regardless of the health circumstances in which it occurred, how could it be otherwise, the television star Kourtney Kardashian, the recent girlfriend of drummer Travis Barker, wanted to make it clear that it was one of the few people who enjoyed the confinement of the pandemic, which he had to endure in that specific period in which the effects of the pandemic seemed impossible to contain.

In her case, the confinement in her home allowed the Kim Kardashian’s older sister spend more time with their three children -Mason, Penelope and Reign-, the fruit of their extinct relationship with Scott Disick, and also enjoy a higher quality of life that, undoubtedly, has led to a more relaxed existence, away from the spotlight and the hectic pace of work to which she is normally subjected, and which leads her to spend a good part of her day away from home. The pandemic contributed to a better home life and the truth is that confinement and confinement were enjoyed in that sense.

“The truth is that I’ve been enjoying this time a lot where I’ve been the most secluded. Before my day used to be fully scheduled until dinner time, basically. Now I have spent more time with my children than ever ”, explained the celebrity as he passed through the podcast from her friend Addison Rae.

However, one of the drawbacks that arise from this stage lies precisely in the difficulties that Kourtney had to be able to work at least two hours in a row, since that excess homemade flexibility it implied, at the same time, the absence of well-defined schedules for it. “I thought I could make calls whenever I wanted, that I could make time for other things, but in the end it all gets mixed up. Yes, it has been tough in that regard. I need to have the tasks well programmed to be able to do them well ”, he added in his conversation.