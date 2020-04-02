Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney Y Kim Kardashian have stolen the leading role of their reality show with the intense fight they starred in and it seems that the greatest of the sisters will leave reality from there which has Keeping up with the Kardashian fans shocked.

On the other hand, things it seems that they are getting ready little little because a family that has been through so much is difficult to separate. And this is not the first time that Kim and Kourtney have fought, on other occasions they have had hard discussions that have put many to tremble. We leave you some of them.

1. The fight for the Bentley

It happened during the first seasons of the reality show, although this fight mostly involved Khloé, with Kourtney Kim also had his friction. After Kim didn’t “side with her sisters” by purchasing a new vehicle, Kourtney and Khloé made Kim’s life impossible, making her cry on a family trip. To this Kourtney said that “Kim looked very horrible when she cried and she couldn’t help but laugh.”

2. The drama for a video game

Kim asked her older sister to be at her game, however Kourtney didn’t think the idea was. Kim claimed that it was a favor that she asked and it offended her that she didn’t. The fight escalated very quickly.

3. Kim tells her that she is not that famous

One of the most recent, at the end of 2018 Kim complained to Kourtney about his lack of professionalism, in addition to saying that she was “the least interesting”. This greatly offended Kourtney who called his sister cruel.

