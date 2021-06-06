Koundé, Monchi’s key this summer

06/05/2021

On at 22:59 CEST

The tense calm reigns these days in Sevilla, with a Julen Lopetegui planning the preseason waiting to receive his players and rejoin the work with the group for the coming year. One will not be for his date at the Euro: Jules Koundé. Although his name has not stopped being mentioned in the corridors of the sevillista bosom. They are fully aware of the interest it has generated in the big clubs in Europe, especially from the UK.

They have already tried to take him away once, when They rejected an offer from Manchester City close to 60 million euros in the past summer period. The Andalusians refer to their clause of 80 ‘kilos’ and trust a clean exit, convinced that the French will not pressure or force to leave.

A SUBSTITUTE?

Chelsea and Arsenal now appear as the favorites to take Koundé, being the first the most optioned after entering a good amount of money for the Champions League. In addition, with a Sevilla that will play the Champions League, it seems unlikely that Koundé chooses to take the suitcases to the Emirates with a ‘gunner’ team that was left out of Europe.

His departure to the Premier would automatically activate Monchi’s machine to track market incorporations. ‘Estadio Deportivo’ pointed to a possible substitute with a similar profile: Central Gallic, tall, little known and with a promising future. Loïc Badé, from Lens, just turned 21 and to sign 30 official matches with his club this season. An ‘underdog’ of those with whom Monchi usually wins whole market to market. Also interesting are Javi Galán, from Huesca, and Joselu, from Alavés. But all this will be unlocked if Koundé ends up leaving.