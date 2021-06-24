in Sports

Koundé did not have the expected premiere with France: “It was hard”

06/24/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

The Sevilla player Jules Koundé, who made his debut in a European Championship against Portugal (2-2) on Wednesday, assured this Thursday that the French national football team “It will be very competitive & rdquor; next Monday against Switzerland to try to reach the quarterfinals of the Eurocup. “We expect a difficult match against Switzerland & rdquor ;, he anticipated in the daily press conference of the ‘bleus’.

“We are very proud and very happy. I was very excited about the idea of ​​playing this match, Although playing side is not my usual job. I had a lot of fun and we achieved the goal that the France team had & rdquor ;, assured the footballer, who played the match against Portugal on the wing and not in the center, his natural position.

However, the right-hander is the position that the coach, Didier Deschamps, seems to have destined for. “It is a position to which I can adapt & rdquor ;, although“ a defensive contribution is needed. It is something in which I must improve, have automatisms & rdquor; with the bandmates, Koundé explained. The Sevilla player saw them with Diego Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo and acknowledged that “it was tough & rdquor;. “Tactically and physically they are different jobs, but I try to do my best, wherever I play. I’m still new to this senior team and I’m just trying to adapt as well as possible, ”he said.

Koundé committed the penalty that cost his team 2-2, a move that he described as “regrettable & rdquor; that Mateu Lahoz penalized him. “The penalty for my hand is regrettable. My hand is off the field. I defend well in the first center, I try to counter the second, I am unbalanced but my hand is raised and it is the ball that hits my hand. It’s a shame, because in the end it’s hard for us to draw, but fortunately it doesn’t take away the first place & rdquor ;, he asserted.

Looking ahead to the meeting on Monday, Switzerland will arrive with three more days of rest. “It is a fact, we can consider it as a disadvantage. But the calendar is like that, there are no excuses & rdquor ;, he pointed out. In addition, he highlighted the toll they are paying for playing in the strong heat of recent games: “We will need these days to rest & rdquor ;, although he acknowledged that the heat” affects us all & rdquor ;.

Koundé, 22, is playing his first final phase of a major tournament with the senior team, and underlined from this experience “the competitiveness of the group, with players that evolve in the most important clubs & rdquor;.

The big surprise of Windows 11 is not its design, it is the arrival of Android applications to its store

From the hand of coach Jay “Panda” Najar, promising youngsters ready artillery