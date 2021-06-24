Koundé did not have the expected premiere with France: “It was hard”

06/24/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

The Sevilla player Jules Koundé, who made his debut in a European Championship against Portugal (2-2) on Wednesday, assured this Thursday that the French national football team “It will be very competitive & rdquor; next Monday against Switzerland to try to reach the quarterfinals of the Eurocup. “We expect a difficult match against Switzerland & rdquor ;, he anticipated in the daily press conference of the ‘bleus’.

“We are very proud and very happy. I was very excited about the idea of ​​playing this match, Although playing winger is not my usual job. I had a lot of fun and we achieved the goal that the France team had & rdquor ;, assured the footballer, who played the match against Portugal on the wing and not in the center, his natural position.

However, the right-hander is the position that the coach, Didier Deschamps, seems to have destined for. “It is a position to which I can adapt & rdquor ;, although“ a defensive contribution is needed. It is something in which I must improve, have automatisms & rdquor; with the bandmates, Koundé explained. The Sevilla player saw them with Diego Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo and acknowledged that “it was tough & rdquor;. “Tactically and physically they are different jobs, but I try to do my best, wherever I play. I’m still new to this senior team and I’m just trying to adapt as well as possible, ”he said.

Koundé committed the penalty that cost his team 2-2, a move that he described as “regrettable & rdquor; that Mateu Lahoz penalized him. “The penalty for my hand is regrettable. My hand is off the field. I defend well in the first center, I try to counter the second, I am unbalanced but my hand is raised and it is the ball that hits my hand. It’s a shame, because in the end it’s hard for us to draw, but fortunately it doesn’t take away the first place & rdquor ;, he asserted.

Looking ahead to the meeting on Monday, Switzerland will arrive with three more days of rest. “It is a fact, we can consider it as a disadvantage. But the calendar is like that, there are no excuses & rdquor ;, he pointed out. In addition, he highlighted the toll they are paying for playing in the strong heat of recent games: “We will need these days to rest & rdquor ;, although he acknowledged that the heat” affects us all & rdquor ;.

Koundé, 22, is playing his first final phase of a major tournament with the senior team, and underlined from this experience “the competitiveness of the group, with players that evolve in the most important clubs & rdquor;.