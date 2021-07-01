Kospi falls 0.44% due to concern about the spread of new strains

SEOUL, Jul 1 (.) .- The main index of the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi, fell 0.44% this Thursday after concerns about the spread of new, more contagious variants of covid-19 reduced appetite investor risk.

The Kospi fell 14.62 points, to stand at 3,282.06 units, in a session in which 15.7 trillion won (11,690 million euros) were moved.

In contrast, the Kosdaq Technology Stock Index rose 0.55% or 5.68 points to 1,035.64 integers, a new index record, thanks to the strong performance of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

The South Korean stock market opened down and the main selective remained pessimistic after the country’s authorities decided to delay a week the relaxation of social distancing measures in the Seoul area, citing the risks posed by the delta variant of the virus. the covid.

Larger caps in Seoul posted losses.

The technological Samsung Electronics, a reference value in the local market, fell 0.74% and the second largest manufacturer of chios on the peninsula, SK hynix, fell 2.35%.

South Korea’s top internet provider Naver lost 1.08% and competitor Kakao dropped 1.84%.

Among the companies that rose in today’s session, the pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics did it by 1.66% and the manufacturer of rechargeable batteries Samsung SDI was revalued by 3.72%.

The largest South Korean carmaker, Hyundai Motor, advanced 1.04%, while the values ​​of the chemical firm LG Chem fell 0.59%.

The local currency, the won, was down 7 units against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,133.10 won at the close of the session.

