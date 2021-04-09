Kospi down 0.36% to break a six-session winning streak

SEOUL, Apr 9 (EFE) .- The main index of the Seoul Stock Exchange, the Kospi, fell 0.36% this Friday in an apparent reaction to an overheating sentiment in the market after a six-day streak of rise in Square.

The Kospi fell 11.38 points, to stand at 3,131.88 units, in a session in which 14.6 trillion won (10,950 million euros / 13,000 million dollars) were moved.

In contrast, the Kosdaq technology stock index rose 0.75% or 7.37 points, to 989.39 integers, encouraged by the boom in the sector in the previous day on Wall Street.

The South Korean stock market opened higher, encouraged by the position of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to continue supporting the economy without stoking inflation, but the Kospi investors decided to moderate their performance, worried about overheating after the latest bullish streak .

This was compounded by concerns about the tension between Washington and Beijing, which also affected performance in other Asian markets.

Tech Samsung Electronics, a benchmark in the South Korean market, fell 1.3%, and the country’s second-largest chipmaker, SK hynix, fell 2.78%.

South Korea’s largest internet provider Naver was up 0.52% and rival Kakao up 1.82%.

The country’s leading carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.3%, while chemical firm LG Chem and rechargeable battery producer Samsung SDI advanced 0.25% and 0.91%, respectively.

Pharmaceutical Samsung Biologics climbed 0.92%, while Celltrion devalued 0.64%.

The local currency, the won, was down 4 units against the US dollar, which was trading at 1,121.20 won at the close of the session.

