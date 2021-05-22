KOSPET Rock a powerful watch with great discount

You can have 50 days of continuous training without having to worry about charging your smartwatch.

If you are one of the people who love sports or you love outdoor activities, you should consider when buying your devices that have a long-life battery, which are resistant to inclement weather and fully adapted to your needs.

We cannot deny that one of the most hateful moments of the day is when we realize that we have 1% of the battery left, or even more so when we hear that terrible sound that announces the last minutes of life of our Smartwatch.

This problem has a solution if your next purchase is about a smart watch with great autonomy, which allows you to worry about its battery for days. If you do not know which of them have this feature, thanks to this offer you can buy an ultra-resistant smartwatch with a better battery, and the best thing is that you can buy it right now at an incredible price.

KOSPET Rock the ultra-resistant

KOSPET Rock arrives with great autonomy, thanks to its incredible 350 mAh battery, which promises us a waiting time of up to 1200 hours, offering up to 50 days of non-stop use. It is the king of durability and, without a doubt, the perfect ally for long trips and intense work days. We are sure that it will not let you down at any time.

It is also a excellent companion for sports, has 20 sports modes with which you can have continuous control and monitoring of your physical progress, whatever the sport you practice. KOSPET Rock is also perfect for water sports, such as swimming, as you can submerge it up to 30 meters deep. And, if this seems little to you, this smartwatch is an all-rounder, resistant to extreme temperatures: withstands both low temperatures up to -40º and high temperatures up to 55º.

The ultra-resistant design of this watch is totally waterproof, dust and shock proof, so you only have to worry about doing your best in your sports activities or enjoying your outdoor adventures. In addition, you can feel safe while KOSPET Rock continuously monitors your health, being aware of data such as blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure and heart rate, among other important characteristics.

Aesthetically, it has a beautiful design, a 1.69 inch large screen high resolution, and a better touch experience. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices and is also available in military green and charcoal black. Get your KOSPET Rock smartwatch for only 37.99 euros entering the code TSESLC12.

Related topics: Deals, Technology, Wearables

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all