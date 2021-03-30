Kosovo, the children of war who continue to break down barriers

03/30/2021 at 11:55 AM CEST

Quique Briz

On March 5, 2014, Kosovo played an official international friendly for the first time in its history. Although neither the FIFA not even UEFA recognized it at that time, that tie before 17,000 people in Mitrovica against Haiti marks a before and after in soccer in this country. Seven years later, it can be said that this young team is on the right track: international organizations accepted it in 2016, it went almost two years without losing between 2017 and 2019 and it came close to qualifying for the Euro 2020.

After its independence in 2008, Kosovo continues to fight for international recognition that will remove it from the permanent blockade in which it lives. At the football level, the national team has already left behind those games without shields on their shirts and without the possibility of their anthem playing. His first official game would not come until September 2016, when he drew 1-1 against Finland in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers. It was Valon Berisha who scored the first goal in the history of the national team.

In that first international experience, the fact of being a rookie weighed heavily on Kosovo. And it is that for those qualifiers, they left with only that point in Finland on the opening day. What they probably did not know is that after closing their participation in that qualifying group, they would not know defeat again until two years later.

From there, and between October 2017 and September 2019, no one was able to defeat a team that had one hand its years of life. In between, a Nations League in which he came first, several friendlies and some qualifying matches for the European Championship. That streak ended in Southampton falling by 5-3 in view of England, in a match where Valon Berisha would overtake Kosovo in the first minute of the match.

In qualifying for Euro 2020, Kosovo touched what would have been something historic. In his group, he fought until the last day for a place in the tournament, and also played the play-off thanks to its great Nations League. The matches, scheduled for March 2020, were delayed by the pandemic until November. There, the team trained by Bernard Challandes would arrive depleted by injuries and casualties due to pandemic restrictions, and fell by the minimum in the semifinal before North macedonia.

A template made from the children of war refugees

When the kosovo war In 1999, many were the Kosovars who left for various parts of Europe to be able to continue with their lives. This is also reflected in the squad of the national team, because Of the 24 players called up for this month of March, 18 of them came to play with other teams in absolute or lower categories, but they decided to choose Kosovo to compete with the selection of their roots, dispersed by Europe with the war. Among their places of birth or their pasts are countries such as Albania, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Germany or Austria.

Among the most prominent players is the winger Milot Rashica, Werder Bremen footballer and goal of teams like Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund or RB Leipzig last summer, or the Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi, who is the national team’s top scorer in history and with his 1.94 meters has a great back game and a good shot. An important loss is that of Amir rrahmani, Napoli central, who had to return to Italy due to an injury.

However, the person who usually pulls the car and dresses as a hero at matches is Arbër Zeneli, a skilled left winger of the Stade de Reims French. He is a fast, unbalanced footballer with a goal, and he was one of the best of his team both in the friendly against Lithuania this Thursday and in the defeat against Sweden this Sunday.

Arbër Zeneli goal vs Lithuania. 🇽🇰🆚️🇱🇹 [via @03Pejan]pic.twitter.com/qNZQEDtxAb – Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 | 😷 (@kosovanfooty_EN) March 24, 2021

Without a doubt, the weakest line of the team is defense. Without captain Rrahmani, their sometimes overly offensive game has taken its toll, where they have shown much fragility. This implies that it is very difficult for him to lock himself back or pose a defensive game. On this occasion, we must also add his weakness in the goal, as the former Girona goalkeeper Muric ring was expelled from the national team last week for disciplinary reasons, and the substitute Samir ujkani has generated many doubts.

The match against Spain, marked by diplomatic tension

If something has had the previous match between Spain and Kosovo, it is controversial because of the lack of recognition as a country from the former to the latter. Of all the countries of the European Union, only five – in addition to Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia and Romania they still do not recognize it for some reasons or others.

So far, Kosovo has faced several countries that do not recognize its independence, such as Greece, Montenegro or Ukraine, without major problems or controversies. On this occasion, the RFEF sparked controversy by referring to his rivals as “territory of Kosovo”. Meanwhile, the Spanish Government has given orders to the public media to call the selection “Federation of Kosovo”, a term that will be present in the broadcast of the game on Wednesday.

This will not be the first time that the Balkan country has played a sports competition on Spanish soil. In it U21 handball World Cup in Galicia and the Guadalajara Karate European Championship in 2019 He was able to use his anthem and flag, as he will in La Cartuja. However, he was forced to compete with the flag of the international federation in the Tarragona Mediterranean Games in 2018 and in the Madrid Karate World Cup.

Mixed luck in the two games played in March

Before traveling to Spain, Kosovo met in a friendly a Lithuania, which he won by 4-0, and received Sweden in Prishtina, losing for 0-3. Something that shows that he competes extraordinarily well against lower-level teams thanks to his talent and offensive potential, but that he is also dwarfed against greater rivals due to his defensive fragility.

The Kosovo players, before Sunday’s game against Sweden.

| FFK

The friendly before Lithuania was solved by the Kosovars very easily, showing an offensive gale that culminated in goals from Vedat Muriqi, Kiss halimi and Arbër Zeneli doubly. The latter was the best of the team both in this game and against Sweden, where things did not go so well. Against the Nordic team, they would soon show their defensive deficiencies and their weakness in goal, which led to a comfortable victory for Sweden.

Twenty years after suffering a hard war, the children who had to leave Kosovo and started a new life in Sweden, Germany, Norway, Switzerland or so many other places in Europe were reconciled with their roots thanks to the national team, which after a long time of effort can now compete as one of the best. A team that has been overcoming obstacles and that will try to make things difficult for Spain next Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.