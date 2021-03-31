Kosovo: Schedule and where to see the classification of the Qatar 2022 World Cup today on live TV

Spain The third and last game of the international break is measured this Wednesday, March 31. The National Team will seek its second victory in the qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup 2022 in view of Kosovo, in the third day of group B, where the Kosovars are presented a priori as the weakest rival. The La Cartuja Stadium is the setting chosen to host a match in which Luis Enrique’s men cannot fail, after doing so against Greece and being about to repeat it against Georgia.

The match will be led by Danish referee Jakob Kehlet. The Spain-Kosovo can be seen openly through The 1 of TVE and, in addition, it can be followed on the website of OKDIARY, in the live online broadcast, which will have minute-by-minute comments on everything that happens in La Cartuja from one hour before the game.

Can’t afford a stumble Spain in view of Kosovo. After losing a point in the first qualifying game against Greece, the Spanish team almost stumbled against Georgia again, which would have compromised their aspirations to be first in the group at the end of the group stage. , being practically condemned to the second place and, therefore, to the repechage.

The team’s feelings in the first two games were not good at all. Saving the furniture in the discount against a lesser rival such as Georgia, Spain played one of the worst games in its recent history. However, the three points were achieved, which place the National Team in second position in group B with four, two below Sweden.

Luis Enrique’s will have the option -and the obligation- to finish these first three days at the head of the classification, since the Swedes rest this day, being a group made up of five teams. It should be remembered that it is only classified directly for the Qatar World Cup 2022 the first, while the second would go to a play-off in which he would have to play two heats to secure his ticket to the World Cup.

The question remains as to which team the coach will plant on the La Cartuja lawn. Above all, what will happen to Sergio Ramos. The captain played only the first half of the match against Greece and was substituted to avoid greater risks, as the match was on track at that time. However, against Georgia Luis Enrique justified his absence to a “technical decision.” A decision that was not understood, having introduced a change in defense with the adverse marker.

Everything points to the fact that the camero will be in the match that will be held precisely in Seville, but there is still the question of knowing who would be the other 10 players that would form the beginning. It is intuited that the Spanish top scorer will also be seen, Gerard Moreno, who has recovered from the discomfort that prevented him from being in the first two games and will play against the Kosovars.

Unai Simon would remain as a fixed under sticks, the goalkeeper has been confirmed as the first choice of the selector and could give continuity. In defence, Marcos Llorente, Ramos, Íñigo Martínez and Sunrise they could form the line of four. In the center of the field, the trident would integrate it Rodri, Channels and Pedri, while in attack, Gerard Moreno could join Elm and Morata.

In the case of Kosovo, They have only played one game, losing it 3-0 against Sweden. At the bottom of the group, they really have very little chance of fighting for second place, although they could surprise by being ahead of Greece or Georgia. In fact, in the last qualifying round for the Eurocup they were third in a group made up of England, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Montenegro, losing their chances of being in next summer’s appointment on the last day.

What time is Spain – Kosovo played?

Spain: 03/31/2021 8:45 p.m. (7:45 p.m. in the Canary Islands).

Argentina: 03/31/2021 4:45 PM.

Mexico: 03/31/2021 1:45 PM.

Colombia: 03/31/2021 2:45 PM.

Peru: 03/31/2021 2:45 PM.

Chile: 03/31/2021 4:45 PM.

Venezuela: 03/31/2021 3:45 PM.

Uruguay: 03/31/2021 4:45 PM.

The Angels: 03/31/2021 11:45 am.

New York: 03/31/2021 2:45 PM.