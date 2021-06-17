Kosmos opens a path as a representation agency and signs Dominic Thiem

The Kosmos Group, chaired by Gerard Piqué, continues to increase its influence in the world of tennis and has decided to open a new avenue of negotiation as an agency for the representation of athletes, providing sports, legal, financial and public relations advice. Direct competition from consolidated companies such as IMG or Team8, owned by Roger Federer, the group that devised and promoted the new Davis Cup takes a very important step by incorporating into its ranks Dominic Thiem. Your agent will be Galo Blanco, who played the role of coach of the Austrian during 2018. The former Spanish player will leave his responsibilities as Competition Director for Kosmos Tennis in the hands of Albert Costa to focus entirely on working with Thiem.

Proud to announce that I’m part of the @KosmosOfficial family pic.twitter.com/hgi2thZbcZ – Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) June 17, 2021