This syndrome is related to episodes of anxiety that may warrant psychiatric care.

In the field of medicine, the syndrome from Koro It is one of the most particular and also less frequent conditions, so there are not many people who know this disease in depth.

In the following sections we will provide you with more information about it.

What is Koro syndrome?

According to an article on the Webconsultas portal, Koro syndrome is a psychiatric disorder that induces people to think that their genitals are contracting and that they can completely disappear inside them.

In women, Koro syndrome is concentrated in the lips of the vulva, or on the nipples. As for men, Koro syndrome raises an important concern regarding the penis.

Genital retraction syndrome, as Koro syndrome is also known, finds its origins in the Asian cultureBut it is a situation that also occurs among women and men in the West.

Symptoms of Koro syndrome

Koro syndrome generates symptoms that go beyond the idea of ​​genital retraction. It is accompanied by important anxiety pictures that can manifest for hours or days. In the most serious cases, these anxiety episodes become chronic and susceptible to being eliminated only by psychiatric care.

It is not uncommon for anxiety related to Koro syndrome to be a sign of underlying mental illnessTherefore, psychiatric care also serves to rule out other possible disorders. Anxiety is more frequent in men than in women, although the cases of the latter are also numerous.

Koro syndrome has an undeniable importance in the experience of sexuality for the implications it has on commonly erotic areas. Although it does not put your physical health at risk, it does affect your mental well-being and it is a disease that can make you feel very uncomfortable, so it is important that you seek professional help if you suffer from it.