‘Koreano’ Ramírez impresses with knockout in the second to Montero

MEXICO – Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez continued to show his level, boxing, motivation and power, and ended up killing Marco “Gallito” Montero in the second round, in the stellar fight of the evening presented by 2M Promotions, with restricted public access in the Jardines del Pedregal event room.

Ramírez (16-1-3, 11 ko’s) went to the front from the first bell, and found a rival like “Gallito” Montero (12-19-1, 3 ko’s), did not shy away from the exchange of blows and he stood ready to put up a spectacular fight.

And they did, but the precision, power and consistency of the “Koreano” were too much, and the Sonoran finished the contest quickly, when at 1:31 minutes into the second round, the referee stopped the contest in a correct way, as Montero it was no longer competitive.

In his second fight this year, Ramírez has achieved knockouts in the first and second rounds, showing that he is willing and has worked hard so that 2021 is the year that projects him to the forefront of national boxing and puts himself fully into the international terrain.

Prospects go the distance

Óscar Ortega and Bryan Soto took the opportunity and showed level, boxing and talent to aspire to take their careers to the next level.

Ortega (10-1-0, 5 ko’s) resolved a complicated, demanding and highly contested fight, to overcome Raymundo Ríos (5-4-0, 2 ko’s) by majority decision in six rounds in a fight that he had on the edge of the seat to the lucky fans that had access to the venue.

Ortega had the best moments and connected with greater consistency, so two judges wrote down his victory with numbers of 59-55 on their card, but a third judge observed the even fight, and his card ended up equal 57-57.

For his part, Chihuahuan Bryan “Pinocho” Soto (6-0-0, 5 ko’s) remained undefeated, although for the first time in his career he went a long way, to beat Gerardo Díaz (9- 2-0, 7 ko’s) in an entertaining fight, with constant action and alternating dominance.

However, it was Soto who took the lead, the pace and the distance, landed the best shots, and the judges agreed to give him the victory, with cards 60-54, 59-55 and 58-56.

A visitor who came to Hermosillo to overcome a local fighter, and quickly, was Fidel Castro (3-1-0, 2 ko’s), who finished in the same first round Alejandro Aristiga (2-2-0, 2 ko’s), imposing an aggressive boxing, connecting punches in quantity and quality.

And a debut that drew powerfully attention was that of heavyweight Jesús Wong (1-0-0, 1 ko), who pleased his people, and achieved a lucrative victory by knockout, at 2:17 minutes into the first round, about the also debutant Ricardo Mendoza.

In other contests, Luis Reyes (3-0-0, 2 ko’s) remained undefeated, but struggled to beat Marvin Zamorano (2-4-0, 1 ko) by split decision. Reyes’ victory was determined with two cards in his favor 40-36 and 39-37, while a third card went in favor of Zamorano 37-39.

Another prospect who featured in the 2M Promotions feature was Merardo Rey (2-0-0, 1 KO), who beat Alexis Urquiza (0-1-0) by unanimous decision, while Yahir Adame (2-0- 0, 1 ko) knocked out rookie Guadalupe Quijada in the first round.

