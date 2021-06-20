Korean Zombie wants to fight Max Holloway who says: “He has no punching power”

The Korean Zombie attacked Max Holloway after his win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29, suggesting that “Blessed” lacks punching power.

The Korean Zombie defeated Ige by unanimous decision in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 main event, and it was a dominating win that should be scored by another high ranking opponent on his next outing. Following the event, the Zombie spoke to the media and was asked who he wanted to fight. When asked if former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway was a pairing he was interested in, The Korean Zombie launched against “Blessed”.

«Max, it has no punching power. But I have the power to hit. I can beat him, ”said The Korean Zombie.

Holloway was expected to fight Yair Rodriguez on July 17, but that fight has been postponed after Holloway suffered an injury. during his training camp. It seems likely that Holloway vs. Rodríguez is still the fight the UFC wants to reserve, but now that The Korean Zombie has emerged as another contender To watch out for in the 145-pound division, it’s certainly possible that the UFC could turn their fight around as there’s no question that a fight between Holloway and the Zombie would be a lot of fun.

Either way, by eliminating Ige in such a domineering way, the Korean Zombie you should be able to land a top five ranked opponent in your next fight. Whether it’s Holloway, a rematch with Rodríguez, or someone else like Zabit Magomedsharipov, if he decides to return, in any case. there are a ton of different options right now for the next Zombie fight. But if it’s up to him, then he’d be walking into the cage with Holloway the next time we see him fight.

