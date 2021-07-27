Korean Zombie vindicates the ‘villains’ in the UFC: “MMA would not be the same without their presence”

Chan Sung Jung, better known as Korean Zombie, is one of the UFC’s fan favorites. So is Nate Díaz. Both fighters have enjoyed a historic career in the octagon.

On his YouTube channel, TKZ praised the importance of antagonists in the UFC and mentioned Díaz for his crucial role in generating interest.

Warning

Nate Diaz is the villain of all villains. Actually, I withdraw what was said. Nate Diaz is not a villain. He’s just crazy«Said the Korean.

In addition to Díaz, The Korean Zombie also named Colby Covington. The No. 1 welterweight was ‘turned into a villain’ in 2017. Whether or not it was the ‘right’ move for the American is up for debate. But certainly has enjoyed success in recent years, and he’s slated for another title shot when he faces Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

According to the logic of The Korean Zombie, Covington’s decision to play bad may have been the way to go after all.

«Villains are the most popular«Said TKZ. «MMA wouldn’t be MMA without the presence of the villains. A hero fighting another hero? That is not funny. The two of you must have hatred for each other for the fight to be fun. There’s Colby Covington, for example. Colby Covington was once a sweet fighter, but after he nearly got kicked out of the UFC for having less than average fights, changed and found a new character to be«He added.

In fact, whether Diaz can be considered a “villain” or “just a madman,” the truth is that it sells tickets. For his part, Covington has been less successful in that regard, but his first encounter with Usman was widely regarded as one of the best fights of the year.

Advertisement