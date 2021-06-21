Korean Zombie admits to feeling “weird” with his win over Dan Ige

The UFC featherweight contender, The Korean Zombie admitted that his win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29 felt “weird.” because he did not receive an extra award.

The Korean Zombie defeated Ige by unanimous decision in Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 undercard main event. For the Zombie, this was his seventh victory in the UFC, but it was the first victory he has had inside the Octagon where he did not win a bonus prize after the fight. The Zombie is 7-3 overall in the UFC and previously won bonus awards in his six wins before this fight with Ige.

This was his first decision win in the UFC. and the first time the South Korean native didn’t receive a post-match bonus for his UFC win.

Taking over your social media after UFC Vegas 29, the Korean Zombie He said he was happy to get the win over Ige, but he also admitted that it was a ‘strange’ feeling. not only to win the first decision of his career in the UFC – his first MMA decision victory since 2008 – but also to have his hand raised and did not receive a bonus of $ 50,000 for his big victory inside the Octagon.

It feels weird because it’s my first UFC decision win.… It’s weird because I didn’t get a bonus… Even so, I am very happy and happy that Seungwoo made it. Glad we can keep our promise to win and go together. And … you learn a lot. I really learn a lot. I am learning a lot and I am going to learn a lot more. Many thanks to those who supported us. That’s a great power. Please love Korean martial arts as much as I do.

