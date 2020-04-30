Jinseop performed the song “Vete Ya” by Valentín Elizalde on Tik Tok (Photo: Korean With Jinseop)

Valentín Elizalde is still present today in national and Mexican music, not for nothing his songs still have large crowds of fans. The songs of Sinaloa have crossed borders of the language, since the user of Tik Tok @ Lili.lee.mx interpreted the song “Vete Ya”, being a trend in that social network.

Valentín Elizalde was born in Jitonhueca, Sonora, he began his musical career after moving to Guasave, Sonora. It was after the death of his father that the young Valentín Elizalde decided that he would make a career in music his way of life. Although much of his time was spent singing, Elizalde wasted no time and enrolled as a lawyer at the University of Sonora. Of course he had already decided that he would dedicate himself solely to music.

It was especially popular in Jalisco, Sonora, Sinaloa and Chihuahua, where it had participation in the genres musicals Ranchero, Popular Song and Narcocorridos, even dedicating songs to figures the size of Joaquín Guzmán Loera “El Chapo”.

Some of his best-known songs are: “I love you like this”, “To my enemies”, “Go with him”, “How it hurts”, “El Sinaloa”, “Go now”, “The most desired”, “And It looks like you “,” Nothing “,” Drunk With Love “,” The Little Deer “,” I am like this “,” I will love again “,” The Pope “,” Golden Heart “,” Winner “,” The Beach ”And“ Domesticated Wolf ”.

Valentín Elizalde was assassinated after leaving an event in the palenque of the Expo-Feria de Reynosa, on November 25, 2006, in the state capital of Tamaulipas. He was shot to death when he was in his vehicle in the company of his cousin, Francisco “El Tano” Elizalde; its representative, Mario Mendoza Grajeda; and from his driver, Reynaldo Ballesteros. The attack occurred at 3:30 in the morning, being shot by an armed group who, according to evidence from the casings found at the scene, used high-powered rifles such as AK-47s and super .38 caliber pistols. The only survivor of the attack was “El Tano” who was badly injured and was taken to the hospital.

The singer was veiled in his native Jitonhueca, however he was buried in the city of Guasave. Although he was already very popular, the death of Valentín Elizalde was an important point for the author to cross borders as a figure and it made a place in the mythology of narcoculture with which more and more people identify and want to be part of.

The user Lili.lee.mx interprets the song “Vete Ya” in Korean, so if you have wondered what a northern song sounds like in that language, it is a good reference. Although this user has also performed other popular Mexican songs such as “la del moño colorado” and “La Chona”.

Jinseop Lee is the real name of Lili.lee.mx, who explains that he is a Korean teacher at a university in Mexico and has his YouTube channel (which we will leave you here) where he publishes some keys to learning Korean, facts about popular culture and artists of the moment (such as the group BTS) and, of course, their interpretations of popular songs.

In addition, Lee teaches with interactive content such as some popular series of Korean programs and has classes of a short duration, They are ideal to visit during this period of contingency and quarantine.

