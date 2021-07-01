KORE Power Announces Strategic Partnership with Cleanhill Partners

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, and NEW YORK, June 29, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – KORE Power, Inc., (“KORE Power” or “KORE”) is the leading US developer of battery cell technology for the energy storage and electric transportation industries, has announced that it has formed a partnership strategic with Cleanhill Partners (“Cleanhill”), a private equity company that makes investments in the energy transition sector that contribute to decarbonization. Cleanhill has invested in KORE Power as part of the strategic partnership.

Rakesh Wilson and Ash Upadhyaya, Founders of Cleanhill, have joined KORE Power as Special Advisors to Founder and CEO Lindsay Gorrill. As veterans of the energy finance and investment industry, Rakesh and Ash will lead KORE’s strategy for growth and investment opportunities.

“Rakesh and Ash bring more than 40 years of combined experience in environmental, social and governance (ESG), electricity, energy and infrastructure,” said CEO Lindsay Gorrill. “We are pleased to partner with them to build on their vast experience and position KORE as a leader in the energy transition industry.”

Ash Upadhyaya is Founder and Managing Partner of Cleanhill Partners. He has more than 20 years of private equity and engineering experience focusing on the energy value chain. Ash was a Managing Director at Centerbridge Partners and a Director at KKR. He has engineering degrees from Stanford University and the University of Mumbai and an MBA from Stanford University.

“I am excited to work with KORE Power to expand the design and manufacture of lithium ion battery cells in the United States,” said Ash. “From my experience in energy storage, I see the critical role that batteries will play in the transition to clean energy. I look forward to adding value to the KORE team of experts.”

Rakesh Wilson has more than 20 years of experience in energy finance and private equity and is the founder and managing partner of Cleanhill Partners. Previously, he was a Senior Partner at Apollo Global Management and led private equity investments throughout the energy value chain. Rakesh also worked in Morgan Stanley’s Commodities division and Goldman Sachs’ Investment Banking and Stock Analysis Research divisions. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and earned an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

“Working with KORE Power is a natural extension of my work on battery storage, renewable infrastructure, distributed generation, energy goodwill and carbon offsets projects,” said Rakesh. “The lithium-ion cell is at the center of the future of clean energy and I am looking forward to accelerating the transition to clean energy by working with KORE.”

ABOUT KORE Power

KORE Power, Inc. is a leading US company in the development of battery cell technology for the clean energy industry, serving the energy storage, e-mobility, utility, industrial and mission-critical markets throughout the world. KORE Power designs and manufactures its own nickel, manganese and cobalt (nickel manganese cobalt, NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, VDA modules and packs, optimized by the battery management system. Through its global partnerships, KORE designs and manufactures world-class Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

KORE Power’s differentiated approach offers customers direct access, unmatched service, superior technology and world-class product availability. We care about developing sustainable communities, clean energy jobs, and green economic expansion. KORE Power prides itself on providing a functional solution to real-world problems that meet growing market demand and contribute to a zero-carbon future. For more information, visit www.korepower.com.

About Cleanhill Partners

Cleanhill Partners is a private equity company that makes investments in the energy transition sector that contribute to decarbonization. We invest in scalable companies with visibility into revenue growth, earnings, and cash flow. We leverage our thesis-based approach and operating experience to increase the value of each of our investments. Our long-term investment philosophy to decarbonize and create value aligns our stakeholders, our communities, and the companies in which we invest. The company has offices in New York and Houston. For more information, visit www.cleanhillpartners.com.

