Korda surprised Bautista in his Halle debut

Roberto Bautista Agut He was unable to get his participation in this season’s grass tour off on the right foot. The Spanish did not manage to impose his baseline game against an offensive and intelligent Sebastian korda, who beat him 6-3 and 7-6 (0) in the first round of the Halle ATP 500. Another key to the result is the poor effectiveness of the 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist when he was able to break his rival’s serve in two out of nine opportunities.

Other results of the day

Roger Federer 7-6 (4) and 7-5 to Ilya Ivashka Marcos Giron 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (6) to Vasek Pospisil Jordan Thompson 6-2 and 7-6 (4) to Daniel Altmaier Corentin Moutet 1-6, 7-5 and retired David Goffin

