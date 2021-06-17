Korda keeps showing off and eliminated Nishikori in Halle

Sebastian korda continues his surprising streak on the circuit. One step away from entering the top50, the American, who won a title this season in Parma, added another triumph on the grass of the Halle ATP 500 by defeating Kei nishikori by 2-6, 6-3 and 7-5. “It was a mental battle and I was really calm in the big moments since I was able to get a lot of break points,” he said post-match.

Other results of the day

Lloyd Harris 6-3 and 7-6 (8) to Lucas Lacko Ugo Humbert 7-6 (4), 3-6 and 6-3 to Alexander Zverev Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2 and 7-5 to Arthur Rinderknech

