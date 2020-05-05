Related news

The great Spanish fortunes have taken very different ways to manage their heritage during the sharp falls in the markets financial in the first quarter of the year. Through their sicavs, businessmen of the stature of Alicia Koplowitz, Juan Abelló or the March They have been the most ‘risky’ by taking advantage of the falls to increase the weight of the stock market in their portfolios, compared to other vehicles that have preferred to shoot their liquidity while waiting for better opportunities.

In the midst of the stock market crisis due to the coronavirus, which caused the worst quarter in the history of the Ibex 35 with falls of over 30%, the stock market commitment of some of these vehicles with which the ‘wealthy’ manage their assets, is surprising. Among them, Alice Koplowitz It has been one of the most active putting its liquidity to work, which at the end of 2019 was around 20% levels and now stands at 11%.

His sicav Morinvest lost more than 10% in the analyzed period, almost doubling the weight of the Spanish stock market in portfolio, going from 2.93% to 4.3% today, with an investment of 19.6 million euros. His most outstanding movement has been the entry into Cellnex, with an investment of more than one million euros, and in the listed MAB Proeduca Altus.

Juan Abelló and the March

The situation was more complex due to profitability for the businessman Juan Abelló, which in recent quarters has stood out against the rest for the good performance of its sicav. This time the vehicle Arbarin closed the period with bulky falls of 20%. But the collapse of the markets have not ‘scared’ the businessman, who has increased the weight of the Spanish stock market from 15.7% to 19% today.

In fact, its liquidity position has fallen dramatically from 11% to 7% today, according to data sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

During the quarter, the managers of the Abelló sicav sold all their positions in Metrovacesa, Prosegur and Neinor Homes, which until now had been its ‘fetish’ value in the portfolio. On the contrary, the entrepreneur has entered Inditex with an investment of 1.4 million euros.

Other notable movements have been the increase in the weight of pharmaceutical stocks such as Rovi or Grifols, while lowering their investment in Vidrala and Meliá Hotels.

The giant of the sicavs

For its part, the March family you can boast of having limited to the maximum the losses of your sicav Torrenova, a historic vehicle that has lost the level of 1,000 million euros of assets under management, although it remains the largest sicav on the market for this concept. From January to March, it registered losses of 7%, with a conservative profile that the group maintains since its launch.

Precisely for this reason it is surprising that in the midst of the crisis the managers of March AM have also decided use part of your liquidity to reinforce your bet on higher risk assets.

Specifically, the treasury level went from 5.8% to 4.2% in the period, while national variable income already represents 0.84% ​​of its portfolio (with an investment of 3.3 million euros) .

The figure is low compared to other vehicles, but it doubles the 0.31% that it represented at the end of 2019. Its entry into REE With an investment of 4.59 million euros (0.48% of the portfolio) explains this rise, becoming its main bet on the Spanish stock market ahead of Repsol, in which they have also slightly increased their position.

Despite the dramatic growth prospects, Torrenova managers do believe that there is “a good case for the stock markets over a two-year horizon,” and so they advise “not abandon yourself to catastrophic positions.”

Beyond the Spanish stock market, the March have also slightly increased the weight in international equities, which already occupies 17.5% of their portfolio, renewing their commitment to technological-profile securities with the entry in Amazon, Paypal or Ericson, in addition to other new investments such as Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investing arm.

The most conservative

Other entrepreneurs who have been more cautious in the first quarter. It is the case of Sandra Ortega, whose Soandres sicav was one of the ‘best’ performers in the period, with falls of 6%.

Of course. The vehicle It shot its liquidity levels to 20%, from the 7.38% that it maintained at the end of 2019. Its strategy has maintained the conservative pace of recent years, with 67.4% of assets invested in fixed income and liquidity, 9.27% ​​in liquid alternatives and 23.47% in global equities.

Similarly, the family Of the pine has followed a strategy of hoarding liquidity for future opportunities. Your managers sicav Allocation, which closed the quarter with losses of 11%, have raised liquidity in the portfolio from 3.02% to the current 16%. In the Spanish stock market they maintain 2.6 million euros, 0.7% of equity and almost half of the 4.30 million that declared at the end of 2019. The family of entrepreneurs has also cut the weight of the international stock market from 14% to 11.5%.

In the national park, MásMóvil It remains the main portfolio position of the Del Pino sicav, with an investment of 1.38 million euros, representing 0.38% of the total invested, compared to 0.48% three months ago. Managers have also reduced their exposure to Atresmedia already Santander Bank, limiting as much as possible your investment in Global Dominion, which barely represents 0.02% of the vehicle’s total assets.

