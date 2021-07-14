Konta tests positive for Covid-19 and is forced to get off the Olympics

The tennis organization of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 he has not stopped receiving discouraging news in recent hours. After the Roger Federer’s discharge due to a setback in his right knee injury and the unknown raised by Novak Djokovic about his participation, the information was now known that Johanna konta He will not participate in the event since he tested positive for Covid-19. “As many of you know, I could not compete at Wimbledon because a member of my team was positive for coronavirus. Fortunately, despite being isolated, I started with symptoms related to the virus and also tested positive,” the British explained in a statement.

– pic.twitter.com/23YDtYJzd4 – Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 13, 2021