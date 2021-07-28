Konrad de la Fuente already scores with Marseille

Konrad of the Fountain (20 years old) is having a great start to the stage in the Olympique de Marseille, a club that paid three million euros to sign him from Barça this summer, and the young American winger scored his first goal for his new team in the friendly win against him Saint-Étienne (2-1).

In its premiere as a headline, Konrad it barely took three minutes to see the goal after taking advantage of a good pass from Benedetto, he dribbled his defender with a great maneuver and beat the goal Green with a shot to the short stick. The joy of the ex Barça It was evident and his teammates threw themselves to hug him, a sign that he has started on the right foot in the Marseille dressing room.

The early goal of Konrad of the Fountain ended up being decisive in the victory of the Olympique de Marseille, since the Saint-Étienne equaled the friendly with a goal from the Tunisian Khazri, but the set of Jorge Sampaoli He ended up winning with a header from the Spanish Alvaro Gonzalez in the final stretch.

It should be remembered that the Barça a preferential clause has been secured in the event that the Marseilles decide to sell to Konrad in the future, in addition to having 50% of a future sale.

