Konrad De La Fuente already dazzles in Marseille

07/16/2021 at 4:59 PM CEST

Konrad De La Fuente He hasn’t been at Ligue 1 club Marseille for long, but the American is already making an impact in preseason games. De La Fuente took to the field in this Thursday’s friendly against the Servette of the Swiss Pro League, where he recorded two assists in the 3-1 victory.

The young American winger played his second match with the Marseille shirt where they could witness the first assists de La Fuente, after deciding to leave Barcelona permanently at the beginning of this summer to join the Marseille club.

The 20-year-old got off the bench in the second half when he was 1-1 on the scoreboard and lost little time for his presence to stand out. In the 80th minute the winger approached the area before his teammate Darius Benedetto he will prepare for the goal that gave the advantage in the match.

His second assist It was in the 92nd minute of the game, at which point the 20-year-old advanced down the left wing, firing a low cross towards the back post, at which time Benedetto he could have gone for his second winning goal.

Marseille’s preseason schedule continues on July 21 against Portuguese Braga before concluding against Benfica on July 25. De La Fuente could make his competitive debut for the club on August 8 when Marseille visit Montpellier in their first match of Ligue 1 for the 2021-22 season.