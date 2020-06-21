Konnan denounced Copetes in 2016 | Fight News

The #SpeakingOut movement has been a bomb in recent days for international wrestling, starting with England and spreading to the United States, various cases of harassment related to show sports have been revealed.

Although the movement has not yet reached Mexico, it is a matter of time before the sewer is also uncovered and victims of any type of harassment can have a space on social networks to speak and report.

Some of our readers have asked us to remember a topic that we discussed in 2016, when the controversial Konnan accused in the podcast Boom, alleged cases of sexual harassment by Copetes Salazar to AAA fighters, taking advantage of his position as a programmer, among them, the talented Lady Wonder.

Konnan uncovers Copetes

Konnan mentioned that at a meeting Lady Maravilla approached Dorian Roldán to denounce that Copetes Salazar had asked him for sexual favors in exchange for work, to which Roldán reacted strangely, pointing out that his mother would not allow it.

The Cuban lashed out against Lic. Maricela Peña in the podcast saying that she had been denouncing situations of harassment for years and expressly commented them to Maricela Peña, but she simply limited herself to speaking with Salazar, who denied all the accusations.

In addition to the Lady Wonder case, Konnan mentioned other fighters, including Goya Kong and Christina Von Eerie, who allegedly left the company as a champion for harassment.

We know how controversial Konnan is, which is why we only share the story, hoping that the parties involved will take advantage of the situation to clarify or deny, but also hoping that all victims of bullying find a space in the #SpeakOut movement to raise their voices. .

With all the controversy over accusations against some fighters for abuses and attacks of a $ 3xu4l nature … Let’s remember how in 2016, shortly before leaving AAA, Konnan made the same cases public in the company … What do you think? Do you think that in the different companies in Mexico, this is over? Info via: Podcast Boom! Posted by A Ras de Lona on Saturday, June 20, 2020

On request here is the photo of the Eyelets I say El Copetes. Raúl Salazar, (Mr. Mexico, Mr. Juan de la Barrera) This … Posted by Konnan 5150 on Thursday, June 2, 2016

