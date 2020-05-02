The company Konecta, a leading multinational in providing BPO solutions and customer experience, has become a basic pillar of support for citizens, companies and administrations during the Covid-19 pandemic, taking place only in March more than 10 million interactions, from commercial transactions, customer service to events related to business processes, through all its voice and data channels.

This was stated in a statement, highlighting that Konecta «continues to support the functioning of the economy in the countries where it operates »in which it guarantees and gives business continuity to all its clients, who provide essential services to society, in addition to helping to keep all citizens connected at this time when they are sorely needed.

The company explains that «the knowledge and experience in business processes, its operational capacity and technological solutions have enabled remote implementation of its services in record time. ”

Thus, there are currently some 45,000 Konecta consultants working remotely. For this, they assure, that they have spared no resources incurring the necessary costs and investment effort to ensure that more than 80% of their total employees are active.

Investments

The company that presides José María Pacheco has accelerated its investment plan in business innovation so that Konecta Cloud manages to bring together cutting-edge technology as well as operational capacity to offer new services to customers in telework mode, «generating not only an added value to customers but to workers that they can work from their homes, guaranteeing the adequate use of resources and generating a positive impact on society ».

In their informative note they also reveal that Konecta has served millions of people since the Covid-19 pandemic began. “In Spain alone in the month of March alone, it has carried out more than 10 million interactions, from commercial transactions, customer service to events related to business processes, through all its voice and data channels,” they highlight. .

Therefore, they detail that they are providing care services in emergencies and health advice and support for the Covid-19 to both citizens and administrations. They affirm that “in the Communities of Madrid and Galicia alone and in services to municipalities in Catalonia, around half a million calls related to Covid-19 have been answered in the last month”.

They also maintain that outside of Spain, as for example in Colombia, they receive Almost 100,000 calls a month. “Citizens request medical appointments and an average of 500 clients a day are treated to offer general medicine solutions in order to maintain the productive chain and save lives.”

Phone and video call

In addition, Konecta attends the Covid-19 line, through telephone, video call and WhatsApp, in which daily they answer around 600 requests of advice and orientation in relation to the disease.

On the other hand, information is being carried out through its agents on the provision of liquidity lines and financial support provided by the Government to companies, and providing banking services to clients of financial entities, practically managing bank branches in a virtual.

Another example of the services in which Konecta is being key is, as they indicate, in the telecommunications sector, in customer service, business information, technical support, attention in social networks and chat, which allows people and companies to have the best connectivity, very important with the volume of telework in the current environment.

It also supports electricity, water or gas companies for users «providing first-line services to clients of insurance companies for emergency claims, and advising and supporting many other daily activities of citizens and clients. “

Within the services of the multinational there are two hundred people in logistics and food delivery in the United States. «In the month of March alone, it has carried out more than 50 million customer interactions worldwide through all of the company’s omnichannel tools: from telephone and email service, to chats, bots, social networks and WhatsApp », they comment.

In this unprecedented situation, the Spanish multinational made the safety and health of its more than 65,000 employees worldwide a priority. From Konecta indicate that from the first day all health and safety measures and procedures were implemented in the centers, always working closely with the authorities and regulatory bodies following the established recommendations.