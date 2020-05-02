By: José Celorio (@iamjosecelorio)

Konami’s participation in the industry has been essential in establishing cult genres and sagas in the gamer community. Over the years, the company has always prioritized its business plan according to profitability and market trends, allowing it to obtain great economic benefits, although its most loyal public longs for the development of video games that bring franchises back mythical.

Konami’s games catalog is very robust and has great licenses such as: Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, Frogger, Sunset Riders, Contra, Gradius, Silent Hill, Suikoden and Mytstcal Ninja, among others. Such intellectual properties would serve without problem to create new installments that could easily achieve good commercial performance, but the Japanese firm now sees traditional video games as a complementary and not a primary form of income.

Since its founding in 1969, one of Konami’s main strengths has been its ability to reinvent itself and diversify its commercial portfolio in different lines of business. At the start of its operations, the multicited organization was dedicated to repairing music machines that operated by coins (jukeboxes) within the Japanese territory. Subsequently, it broke into the market for arcades and desktop consoles, managing to position itself as a developer with an outstanding reputation.

The generation of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 received various games from Konami, but a slowdown was already seen. While Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots was a super production, the interests of the managers were already focused on obtaining greater financial benefits in the short term and without long periods of development. Where were the new business opportunities?

Mobile games

The title for smartphones, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, has been widely accepted by consumers, achieving an installed base of more than 100 million users. For its part, Pro Evolution Soccer has also had a great performance. As usual, in this business model, in-game purchases represent strong income for the company and it is expected that in the coming months we will hear announcements about new licenses that will reach this market segment.

Get away from AAA games

Although the breakdown of the relationship with Hideo Kojima brought side effects such as the ambitious Silen Hills being canceled and Konami ceasing to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the book profits were not damaged at all. Unfortunately for gamers, the Japanese firm reinforced the idea that currently, large-budget productions are not in their plans. In the case of Pro Evolution Soccer, the franchise has lost the boom it had years ago, derived from the official licenses and improvements that FIFA has had from EA Sports, but it is still a very profitable product thanks to the MyClub mode and the purchase forced by part of his faithful followers.

Pachinko and casino games

Pachinko machines have been a tradition in Japan for several decades, and it is where Konami has managed to position itself as one of the leaders in that sector. For fans of this type of entertainment, there is no better way than to go to an arcade to play a licensed packinko like Silent Hill. Similarly, Konami has also dabbled in casino games both in physical establishments and on internet portals. Among its star products are: Rocky Slots, Chip City, Ancient Dragon and Danger Inc.

Sports clubs and real estate

Japanese citizens can enjoy multiple services in this commercial area of ​​Konami as there are gyms, workshops for children, as well as fitness classes, swimming, soccer, golf and gymnastics. It is also possible to purchase products on the company’s website, to keep fit. Another business variant focuses on a real estate agency focused on the construction of non-residential spaces.

Thanks to its commercial strategy, Konami has managed to obtain great profits in recent years and it is expected that the next results report scheduled for May of this year, will follow the same line. Another aspect that has strengthened the organization in the field of social responsibility is the altruistic work that they promote to improve the quality of Japanese life through the Kozuki Foundation, in honor of its founder and current president, Kagemasa Kozuki.

Weeks ago, rumors have arisen about possible announcements of important games belonging to Konami’s licenses, and although in its business model it looks like a remote alternative, the possibility that the new generation would host recognized sagas under a business model should not be ruled out. similar to the one implemented by Activision, which guarantees maximum profitability for investors.

