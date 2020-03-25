A couple of weeks ago, the Rely on Horror portal revealed that Konami was working with Sony on a Silent Hill reboot and on the return of Silent Hills. Both would be part of the catalog of titles exclusive to the playstation 5, a console that will hit the market during the last quarter of 2020. However, the company responsible for the franchise has finally ruled on the matter to end speculation.

Unfortunately, Konami has closed the doors to the ‘reboot’. In fact, the company contacted the aforementioned media to clarify it: “We are aware of the rumors and reports, but we can confirm that they are not true.” However, the statement he was only referring to the reboot of the horror franchise, not Silent Hills, so there is still hope that the second project is real.

Taking advantage of the contact, Rely on Horror requested information from Silent Hills to Konami, but the company did not reply again. Rumors surrounding the canceled game of Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro gained strength in February, as the Japanese creative hinted that your next game has already started after Death Stranding. In addition, Masahiro Ito, character designer for Silent Hill, announced in January that he is already working on a new title, but did not want to reveal what it is.

Christophe Gans is working on a new Silent Hill movie

If the previous tracks were not enough, the Frenchman Christophe Gans, director of the first Silent Hill movie, assured that one of his projects is a new film of the terrifying franchise. Victor Hadida, producer of the original film, will also return to the same position. Despite being a different market than video games, it seems that Konami really has an interest in returning the brand to the foreground.

The cancellation of Silent Hills was one of the most controversial events in the video game industry during the previous decade. A disagreement between Hideo Kojima and Konami led to the departure of the creative, who finally started his own independent studio, Kojima Productions. The latter signed an alliance with Sony for the exclusive development of Death Stranding, which will finally arrive on PC on June 2.

