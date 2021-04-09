Kolten Wong left in tears on his return to the St. Louis Cardinals

Second base Kolten wong did not hold back tears after being cheered by fans of the St. Louis Cardinals on the MLB.

Wong, who won two gold gloves and played for nine seasons for the organization, earned the love and respect of fans of the St. Louis CardinalsHowever, both roads were divided.

Kolten wong He visited Bush Stadium wearing the Milwaukee Brewers jersey, as he was walking to the batter’s box to exhaust his first inning, the fans rose to their feet and began clapping, prompting the veteran’s tears.

Yadier Molina came out of the batter’s box to let Wong experience that emotional moment.

Emotional fan welcome to Kolten Wong, who returns to Busch Stadium with his new team, the Milwaukee Brewers. #FlySTL

Wong hit 53 home runs, 281 RBIs, 89 stolen bases, 238 walks, 353 runs scored and 705 hits, was the team’s leadoff hitter for a long time and was not on duty.