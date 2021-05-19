Kolesnikov continues unstoppable and adds a new gold in the free 100

05/19/2021 at 7:11 PM CEST

The Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, who already won gold in the 50 backs with a new world record included in these Europeans, added his second individual title in Budapest, after being crowned this Wednesday new European champion of the 100 free.

Kolesnikov, who signed a time of 47.37 seconds, led by 8 hundredths over Italian Alessandro Miressi, champion three years ago in Glasgow and who this time had to settle for the plat medal, with a time of 47.45.

Also Russian Andrei Minakov completed the podium, who achieved bronze with a mark of 47.74 seconds.