Kokrak overtakes Spieth to win the Charles Schwab Challenge

The American Jason kokrak surpassed his compatriot Jordan sppieth in the fourth round of the tournament Charles Schwab Challenge to get your second title of PGA Tour after delivering a signed card of 70 (pair) and accumulating 266 (-14).

Kokrak He played 233 PGA Tour events before claiming his first win, but for his second title he didn’t have to wait that long and did it against a great rival like Texan. Spieth, who had been the leader the three previous days and in the end he was left with two more shots (268, -12).

“You stay in the moment and it’s a golf course. You are playing on the golf course, you are playing yourself. You’re not really playing Jordan, “Kokrak said.” But compared to some of the other players, I knew it was going to be a boxing match and see who was going to win. “

There were five bogeys and five birdies for Kokrak, who twice needed two shots to get out of the bunkers. There were also back-to-back bogeys at No. 15 and No. 16 before a key eight-foot putt that saved par after his approach missed the 17th green.

But when he hit from five feet with a round finish, he followed the ball to the cup and finally smiled as he celebrated with the caddy. David robinson.

A large crowd of fans followed the only contending group throughout the day, most of them waiting to erupt by Spieth, a Dallas native, who started the round with a 1-stroke lead before a ghost-filled 73 that left him the decisive day.

Kokrak, playing in his 16th tournament since winning the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October, joined his compatriots Bryson DeChambeau and Stewart Cink as the only players with two wins on the PGA Tour this season.

Spieth, the 2016 winner at Colonial, was runner-up there for the third time after leading each of the first three rounds. “I just didn’t play well at all.”Spieth said. “I could have shot par today and won the golf tournament, but from the beginning, it was a really bad start, and then I tried to fight my way through it. I was really out of my golf swing. I really lost it this weekend. You just have to be in control of Colonial. “

It was still his eighth top-10 finish in his last 11 starts this year, a top-10 more than the previous two seasons combined.

Along with the winner’s check of $ 1.35 million and the plaid jacket, Kokrak got a custom restored 1946 Schwab Power Wagon, a pickup with 40-inch wheels and a model date that coincides with the first year of Colonial, the longest-running PGA event at the same location.

The American Charley hoffman had a close of 65 (-5) to finish in a four-way tie for third place with 270 (-10). He also had a 62 tournament record on Friday, but that was sandwiched by a couple of rounds of over-par (71 on Thursday and 72 on Saturday).

His compatriot Patton kizzire (67, -3), the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz (68, -2) and English Ian Poulter (68, -2) also shared third place for a prize of $ 366,094 and 134 FedEx Cup qualifying points.

While, Sergio garcia, who started the day in third place with (-10) to 10 under to start the final round, and achieved the first of his 11 PGA Tour victories 20 years ago at the Colonial, bogeyed starting par 5, then He had a three-putt for a double bogey at No. 3. He finished with a record of 76 (+6) and tied for 20th at 276 (-4).

His compatriot Rafael Cabrera he finished in 32nd place with a signed card of 67 (-3) and accumulated of 277 (-3).

1. Jason Kokrak (United States) 266 (65-65-66-70)

2. Jordan Spieth (United States) 268 (63-66-66-73)

3. Charley Hoffman (United States) 270 (71-62-72-65)

3. Patton Kizzire (United States) 270 (67-65-71-67)

3. Sebastián Muñoz (Colombia) 270 (67-65-70-68)

3. Ian Poulter (England) 270 (68-70-64-68)

7. Troy Merritt (United States) 273 (68-71-69-65)

…

20. Sergio García (Spain) 276 (63-69-68-76)

32. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 277 (73-66-71-67)