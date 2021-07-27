Kokoskov returns to the NBA with Doncic and the Mavericks

Serbian coach Igor Kokoskov and the Slovenian All-Star Luka doncic they will join their paths again, but this time in the NBA. Kokoskov leaves the Turkish Fenerbahçe bench to join the coaching staff led by Jason kidd at Dallas Mavericks.

Luxury reinforcement for the Mavs bench in what is undoubtedly a nod to their great star Luka Doncic.

Kokoskov, 49, was Slovenia’s coach when the national team won the gold medal at the Eurobasket in 2017 with Luka Doncic and Goran dragic in front.

Then, when he had his first and only chance to date as head coach in the NBA, managing the Phoenix Suns, his team decided not to draft Doncic and choose Deandre Ayton as No. 1 in the draft, frustrating the reunion between Kokoskov. and Doncic in the United States, a reunion that comes now.

Kokoskov does not need too many appearances in the NBA, since he has worked in it for 20 years, 19 as an assistant and one as a head coach that ended with only 19 victories.

In the 19 seasons that he was an assistant coach, he went through the Clippers, Pistons, Suns, Cavaliers, Magic, Jazz and Kings.