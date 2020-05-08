One of the most famous sicav on the Spanish market, Kokoro World Trends, stops working with Value Tree and focuses his management on Andbank. The sicav, advised by the EAF of Ana Fernández, one of the largest specialists in megatrends and promoter of the vehicle, has revoked the investment management delegation agreement that it had with the securities agency since last September and has given full power to the Andorran bank manager.

May 06, 2020

Andbank Wealth Management already carried out administration, representation and regulatory compliance tasks, but the investment decisions were made by Value Tree in consensus with Fernández. From now on, the purchase and sale of securities will also be carried out by the Andbank manager and its sole interlocutor will be Fernández.

According to market sources close to these entities, “The motivation of the sicav has been alien to the management of Value Tree, which has been satisfactory, above the indices”, and the relationship of the securities agency with EAF de Fernández “is good”.

Fernández herself, adviser to the sicav, acknowledges that “the reasons that have led to this revocation have been both economic and fiscal, linked to a new strategy that simplifies structural expenses and a possible transformation into a more efficient fiscal vehicle”, in reference to a probable transformation from sicav to investment fund. If Kokoro goes deep, It will have tax transferability and a “significant” reduction in its commissions.

Kokoro has closed the first quarter of the year with a Equity of 10.3 million euros, 22% less than at the end of 2019, and more than 250 shareholders. Its performance has been weighed down by the Covid-19 crisis, like the bulk of the bags, although its fall has been less in relative terms, only 7.3% until March.

Last year, however, its assets had grown 86% after achieving a 9.9% return, a year in which it almost doubled its business, according to the CNMV.

The multi-asset sicav invests in future trends “under criteria of prudence and sustainability”, according to your brochure. It focuses its portfolio on three megatrends that mark the evolution of the world economy: technology, planet and humanity. Among its main positions are companies like Gilead Sciences, Roche, Novartis, Amazon or Walt Disney.

Initially, the sicav was called the Oak Tree Portfolio. During these years, he has worked with different entities, such as Credit Suisse, Barclays (until it was acquired by CaixaBank) or Gesconsult, from where he jumped to Andbank and delegated to Value Tree. Now it will only be with Andbank.

The centralization of operations and investments in Andbank is also in line with the Andorran bank’s effort to boost mega-trends. A year ago, his manager launched the fund of funds Andbank Megatrends, whose investment ideas “may be discussed with those of Kokoro”, according to one of the above sources.

.