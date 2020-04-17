In your early days as a professional, Thanasi Kokkinakis He captured a lot of attention in Australia along with the other tennis players of his generation and along with Kyrgios, it seemed that Australia had two possible Top 10 of the future and serious candidates to win Grand Slams again. While good old Nick gets serious when he feels like it, Kokkinakis has suffered the ravages of injury and bad luck. There are already countless physical problems that he has had in his knees and his shoulder (the most affected) and at 24 years of age he still has not been able to find a regularity that allows him to compete on the circuit with guarantees and to this has been added in recent months a new complication more the mononucleosis.

In case he was missing something else, Thanasi started playing tournaments in 2019 but disappeared from the circuit at the end of the year and then, he got off the Australian tour alleging personal health issues, without giving more details. The Australian had suffered mononucleosis from which he was still recovering. Speaking for The Australian, the tennis player offers more details of what has happened to him and that is that his case worsened and he had to be hospitalized and urgently operated to have his tonsils and adenoids removed.

Everything comes from the end of August, while Kokkinakis was playing in the US Open, when he retired before Rafa Nadal before playing his second round match but at the time, he did not know what he had. “They told me that while I was sleeping, I stopped breathing because my throat was very swollen. I couldn’t eat because of the inflammation and I lost up to 10 kilos,” explains the tennis player, who had to stop to recover and when it seemed that he was leaving behind problem, the infection came back even stronger.

“At the end of December I tried to get back on the slopes, before I knew I had something. I got tired immediately and had no strength and I thought it could be because of the air quality in Australia, because of the fires and everything that was happening But I started to have a high fever at night. I changed my shirt four or five times during the night. The bed was soaked and when I arrived in Melbourne, as soon as I started rambling, I got tired, “he says.

“My throat was killing me. It felt like I had several blades inside every time I swallowed, until I decided to go to the hospital. It got worse when I returned to Adelaide. There I couldn’t eat or drink water. That was when I had to go back to the hospital, “says the Australian, who underwent surgery to remove those parts that were causing the infection. “I already feel better, relatively healthy, but it has been somewhat frustrating. Now I don’t look too far forward, I just try to stay in shape and recover, being healthy. I don’t push myself too much, when I get well, I will come back,” said Kokkinakis.

