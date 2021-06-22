Koke returns it to Van der Vaart

06/22/2021 at 9:10 AM CEST

Van der Vaart was at ease last Monday with his harsh statements about the Spanish team: “Spain is horrible, horrible. I hope we play against them. They have nothing on that team. All they do is pass it from one side to the other, they don’t even have a player who knows how to give a definitive pass. “

Well, these words have permeated La Roja’s dressing room, and Koke, when asked about it in Cope’s ‘El Partidazo’, gave it back: “I’ve seen him play a lot, especially in the World Cup final against Spain. . We have here in the Federation a photo with Iniesta’s goal next to him …“, said the rojiblanco, who wanted to remember that Van der Vaart is the footballer who tries to cover the goal of the manchego that gave the title of world champions to Spain.

“He wants his minute of glory and he’s having it“Although at first he tried not to add fuel to the fire:” well, I respect people’s opinions … “, then he couldn’t contain himself and continued.

A motivation

His statements have been a motivation for the group: “We are going to keep those words to motivate us a little more. We will keep them in our memory in case we play against the Netherlands. That then we play against them and lose, it’s football, anything can happen. We recently played a friendly against them and drew. ”

Koke ended up showing his chest, by category and by what they have done in the world of football: “it is not that we are lame now and do not know how to play football. We are very important players, who have played in very important teams and have won very important things. important. Precisely here we have Busquets who won a World Cup final against the Netherlands “.