Koke calls football unfair after elimination against Italy

Koke Resurrection regretted the elimination of Spain in the semifinals of Euro 2020, in the penalty shoot-out against Italy, and grateful for the country’s support, he assured that “football is sometimes cruel and unfair.”

Digesting the elimination, hours after what happened in Wembley Koke analyzed what happened on his social networks. “Football is sometimes also cruel and unfair and yesterday we had to suffer it,” he lamented.

“We left the European Championship with our heads high and having formed an incredible group, which has always known how to enjoy and suffer together, overcoming adversities on and off the pitch,” he praised.

Koke to comfort everyone. The true captain that the National Team has had throughout this European Championship.

Koke begins his vacation after a good season, champion of the League with Atlético de Madrid and protagonist as the undisputed starter of the Spanish team in the European Championship.

“It is time to rest and recover after a demanding and very positive season, with moments of great joy and learning. We will come back stronger,” he said.

